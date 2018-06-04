Register
22:19 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    DARPA's Robotic Sea Hunter Unmanned Ship

    Come to Mama: US Navy Developing Unmanned ‘Mothership’ to Launch Air, Sea Drones

    © Flickr/ Office of Naval Research
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A group of researchers at Florida Atlantic University were awarded a contract late last month to create an unmanned surface “mothership” vehicle capable of platforming underwater drones and remotely piloted aircraft.

    "The five-year project will entail developing unmanned surface vehicles that serve as ‘motherships' for unmanned underwater vehicles and aerial drones, thereby enabling multi-vehicle, multi-domain capability," Florida Atlantic University's College of Engineering and Computer Science said in a release from late May.

    The naval system will focus on a safe and reliable coastal navigation ship that can perform various tasks "with a high level of autonomy," said Manhar Dhanak, a school faculty member specializing in engineering.

    Unmanned underwater vehicle
    © Wikipedia/ Mierlo
    WATCH: Houthi Forces Capture US Navy Underwater Drone

    The school hopes for the multi-vehicle drone system to "help secure our US coastal waters and our assets-at-sea, both nationally and globally," the college's dean added.

    The Office of Naval Research was responsible for awarding the $1.25 million contract to FAU researchers.

    Unmanned technology has increased as a priority for the US Navy, which is years behind the US Air Force in fielding remotely piloted aircraft. The service is planning to award a contract for a multi-billion dollar tanker drone program, the MQ-25A Stingray, later in 2018.

    Sea Hunter
    © DARPA
    DARPA Hands Over Unmanned ‘Sea Hunter’ to US Navy (VIDEO)

    One of the more advanced projects already in development was built by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). In February, the secretive weapons maker transferred the unmanned "Sea Hunter" surface ship to the US Navy for further development.

    Outside of the craft's change of hands, US officials have been tight-lipped about the ship. "About all I can tell you is that it has transitioned from DARPA to the Navy and that's a success in the world of science and technology," US Navy Rear Admiral Nevin Carr told reporters in April.

    Related:

    Boeing Preparing Two Bids for US Navy’s Drone Tanker Contract
    Chinese Navy Seizes US Underwater Drone in South China Sea - Reports
    US Navy Requests $222 Million to Integrate MQ-25 Drone Into Carrier Operations
    Warfare Expansion: US Navy Launches Underwater Drone From Submarine
    US Navy's Triton Drone Successfully Tests New Software Upgrade
    Tags:
    unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), unmanned surface vehicle (USV), drone, Florida Atlantic University, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse