Register
02:59 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Truck-mounted drone killer

    Unknown Pentagon Unit Has Already Fielded Truck-Mounted Drone Killer

    © Sierra Nevada Corporation
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    101

    A US-based contractor recently revealed that an anti-drone system has been sold to and fielded by a client with the US Department of Defense.

    Sierra Nevada Corporation led a team to develop an anti-drone warfare system that utilizes electronic warfare technology attached to the bed of a pickup truck to take down unmanned aerial system (UAS) threats. Sierra Nevada provides the electronic warfare capability, Ascent Vision brings electro-optical technology, and Israel-based RADA Technologies adds in radar, Defense News' Jen Judson reported May 25 after speaking with an executive from Sierra Nevada. 

    For the Pentagon R&D Graveyard: Aurora's LightningStrike Drone
    © YouTube screengrab
    RIP: Pentagon Kills $89.4 Million X-Plane Drone (VIDEO)

    The anti-drone system was on display atop a Chevy pickup truck at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in Tampa Bay, Florida, last week.

    Sierra Nevada says the system is ready to neutralize the most common threat experienced by its unidentified customer within the Pentagon, but the system's ability to tackle potentially emerging UAS and UAV systems is unknown.

    "We recognize the effectiveness of the system is only as good as our knowledge of the threats that exist out there around the globe," Jerry Coburn of Sierra Nevada told Defense News. "And currently those are largely commercial off-the-shelf."

    Coburn said the DoD client uses a "fixed configuration" of the counter-drone system, but that it can be adapted to fit on top of a boat or palette as well as vehicles.

    The company is also looking to sell its product to non-Pentagon customers inside the US such as law enforcement agencies and border patrol, Defense News added.

    While terror groups have been known to attach improvised explosives onto commercially available UAVs, a German intelligence official warned last year that cheap UAVs can also "drop some dirty explosive devices" containing radioactive material.

    "Even if only a few people are affected, it serves completely the idea of terrorism," said Friedrich Grommes, director of the international terrorism desk at Germany's Federal Intelligence Service.

    Related:

    Saudi King Reportedly Hides in Military Bunker as Palace Guards Fight Toy Drone
    'Drone Power': UAVs to Help Give Great Wall of China a Facelift
    Students in Afghanistan Develop a Wooden Drone (VIDEO)
    Houthis Say They Launched Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco Facility
    Eyes Over Africa: US Building Huge New Drone Base in Central Niger
    Tags:
    counter-drone system, Drone, German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse