Russia to Create New Electronic Warfare Systems After US Missiles Study - KRET

The Syrian military found two unexploded Tomahawk missiles after a massive missile attack on Syria by the United States, Great Britain and France on April 14 and handed them over to Russia.
"On the basis of this experience [the missile strike by the Western coalition in Syria], technical tasks for new work are being prepared now. They will take into consideration all the information obtained to help us build prototypes of new electronic warfare systems," Mikheev said.
Speaking about the timeframe for the development of new systems, Mikheev noted that according to the requirements of the state as customer, a full development cycle on electronic warfare systems takes about 2-3 years and these prototypes will not be an exception.
KRET (Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies) is a holding company within the Russian state-owned Rostec group that develops and manufactures military spec radio-electronic, state identification, aviation and radio-electronic equipment, as well as a variety of civil products.
