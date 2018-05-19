'Not So Invisible After All': Su-30 Manages to Detect Top Chinese Stealth Jet

China's fifth-generation Chengdu J-20, its most advanced fighter jet, has recently successfully completed its first maritime combat training. The latest Chinese jet has been in development since 2002 and entered into service in 2017.

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI (NATO reporting name Flanker-C) of the Indian Air Force reportedly managed to detect the latest Chinese Chengdu J-20 jet fighter, which is supposed to be a top-of-the-line stealth aircraft operated by the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), reports Indian Defence Research Wing. According to the outlet, when the new Chinese jets where conducting flight training over Tibet, Indian pilots on Russian-made Su-30MKIs managed to detect and track them from Indian airspace.

"The Sukhoi's radar can see them. The new Chinese jets are not so invisible after all. No special technology is required to detect the J-20, as it can be detected by ordinary radar stations," Indian Air Force commander Arup Shaha said.

The Chinese Chengdu J-20 has been in development since 2002 and was made using stealth technology. It was entered into service in March 2017, with nine prototypes and two pre-serial units built so far. The J-20 has recently successfully completed its first maritime training exercises.