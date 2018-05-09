China's J-20 Fifth-Gen Fighter Successfully Completes Combat Training at Sea

The spokesperson noted that pilot training for the J-20 training has been going smoothly, and that the plane has been involved combat training with other aircraft, including the Shenyang J-16 multirole strike fighter and the J-10C multirole fighter, since entering into service last fall.
"The J-20's combat training at sea will help the PLAAF better execute its duty to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Shen stressed.
Commenting on Wednesday's drills, Chinese military observer Song Zhongping told Global Times that training at sea was essential for the J-20, given that in addition to its air combat role, the fighter is expected to come up against sea- and ground-based targets in the event of war.
The J-20 was adopted into service with the military in September 2017. The country began development of the aircraft in 2002, revealing it to the public in late 2016. The PLAAF now has at least 28 J-20s, including 8 prototypes and 20 or more initial production run fighters. The fighters' interim engines, modeled after the Russian Al-31, used in fourth-gen Su-27s and Su-27s, are expected to be replaced by the WS-15, a new engine similar in performance characteristics to the Pratt & Whitney F119 powering the F-22, sometime in the future, thereby making the J-20 a truly fifth-gen aircraft.
The exact specifications for the J-20 are classified, but military experts have said that the planes look like a cross between the American F-22 and the MiG 1.44 prototype.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)