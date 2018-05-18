Russian Military to Move Supersonic Bombers to Protect Arctic Borders

"This year, we plan to fly Tu-160s to Anadyr. The Arctic is of strategic importance to us and we have been exploring new airfields and other ways of beefing up security on the maritime border," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.
Earlier, the Izvestiya newspaper reported, citing sources at Russia’s naval command, that the military had established a unit within the Russian Northern Fleet which featured miniature nuclear deep-water stations, nuclear-powered submarines and a large number of robotic underwater units.
All comments
Show new comments (0)