Russian Military to Move Supersonic Bombers to Protect Arctic Borders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military will fly Tu-160 supersonic strategic bombers to the Arctic this year to protect the country's eastern maritime borders, Aerospace Forces’ long-range aviation commander Sergei Kobylash said Friday.

"This year, we plan to fly Tu-160s to Anadyr. The Arctic is of strategic importance to us and we have been exploring new airfields and other ways of beefing up security on the maritime border," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

Anadyr is Russia’s easternmost Arctic town. Last year, Russian Tu-22M strategic strike bombers flew for the first time to Anadyr and the town of Vorkuta in Russia’s northwest.

Earlier, the Izvestiya newspaper reported, citing sources at Russia’s naval command, that the military had established a unit within the Russian Northern Fleet which featured miniature nuclear deep-water stations, nuclear-powered submarines and a large number of robotic underwater units.