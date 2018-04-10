Russia Reportedly Deploys Deep-Sea Division in the Arctic

The newly-established unit, which is now part of the Russian Northern Fleet, features miniature nuclear deep-water stations, nuclear-powered submarines and a large number of robotic underwater units, the Izvestiya newspaper wrote, citing sources at Russia’s naval command.
With the addition of new technology, the 29th submarine brigade, based in Gadzhiyevo in Russia’s northern Murmansk region, was “reformatted” into a full-fledged division in January 2018.
Apart from its intended military application, the submarine division may also be used to prospect for offshore oil and gas in the Arctic.
READ MORE: Russian Northern Fleet Gets Over 100 New Weaponry Pieces, Including S-400
All comments
Show new comments (0)