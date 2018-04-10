Register
    The Project 667BDRM Yury Dolgoruky nuclear ballistic missile submarine of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet in Gadzhiyevo in the Murmansk Region

    Russia Reportedly Deploys Deep-Sea Division in the Arctic

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Military & Intelligence
    With competition for the Arctic’s mineral wealth heating up, Russia’s Northern Fleet is becoming key to ensuring the country’s national security and economic interests in the Far North.

    The newly-established unit, which is now part of the Russian Northern Fleet, features miniature nuclear deep-water stations, nuclear-powered submarines and a large number of robotic underwater units, the Izvestiya newspaper wrote, citing sources at Russia’s naval command.

    With the addition of new technology, the 29th submarine brigade, based in Gadzhiyevo in Russia’s northern Murmansk region, was “reformatted” into a full-fledged division in January 2018.

    Tugboats escort the Russian Navy guided missile cruiser Varyag, upon arrival for a goodwill visit, at Pier 15, South Harbor, Metro Manila, Philippines April 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Russian Scientists Developing Robotic Systems for Future Use in Northern Fleet
    According to publically available information, the division now includes a number of nuclear deep-water stations of the project 1910 Cachalot, Paltus and Kalitka [better known as Losharik], as well as the Podmoskovye nuclear-powered submarine converted to carry nuclear deep-water stations.

    Apart from its intended military application, the submarine division may also be used to prospect for offshore oil and gas in the Arctic.

    READ MORE: Russian Northern Fleet Gets Over 100 New Weaponry Pieces, Including S-400

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Developing Robotic Systems for Future Use in Northern Fleet
    Phasing NATO Out of Arctic: Russia Arming Up Northern Fleet With New Weapons
    Tags:
    new division, submarines, nuclear, deep-water stations, Losharik, Paltus, Cachalot, Russian Northern Fleet, Russia
