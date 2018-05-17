Denmark to Pull Special Forces From Iraq as Most Daesh-Controlled Areas Freed

Denmark authorities said Thursday that the country would pull around 60 of its special forces from Iraq as most of the Daesh-controlled areas have been freed.

Iraq has long been suffering from activities of various terrorist groups. In 2014, vast territories of the Middle Eastern state were occupied by Daesh.

The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against Daesh over the past year. In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against Daesh as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.

*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organization, banned in Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW