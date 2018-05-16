At Least 2 Killed, 4 Injured by Suicide Attacker in Iraqi Al Tarmia – Source

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed and four others were injured by a suicide attacker in the city of Al Tarmia, located to the north of the Iraqi capital, a source in local security services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Two citizens were killed and another four were injured when law enforcement forces were repelling a suicide attack of a person with a belt of explosives," the source said.

The source noted that the terrorist tried to attack a mourning event.

READ MORE: Blast Kills at Least 6, Injures up to 20 in Afghanistan's Jalalabad — Reports

Earlier in May, at least seven people were killed and 13 others were injured in a terrorist attack staged by a Daesh* sleeper cell in Al Tarmia.

© AFP 2018 / STR Double Blast Leaves Reportedly 9 Dead, 28 Injured in Northwestern Syria

Iraq has long been suffering from activities of various terrorist groups. In 2014, vast territories of the Middle Eastern state were occupied by Daesh.

The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against Daesh over the past year. In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against Daesh as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.

*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organization, banned in Russia.