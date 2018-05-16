At Least 2 Killed, 4 Injured by Suicide Attacker in Iraqi Al Tarmia – Source

"Two citizens were killed and another four were injured when law enforcement forces were repelling a suicide attack of a person with a belt of explosives," the source said.
The source noted that the terrorist tried to attack a mourning event.
READ MORE: Blast Kills at Least 6, Injures up to 20 in Afghanistan's Jalalabad — Reports
Earlier in May, at least seven people were killed and 13 others were injured in a terrorist attack staged by a Daesh* sleeper cell in Al Tarmia.
The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against Daesh over the past year. In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against Daesh as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.
*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organization, banned in Russia.
