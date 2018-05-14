Register
11:00 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Norwegian P-3 Orion aircraft at Andøya, in 2011

    Norwegian Gov't, Armed Forces Fight Over Contentious Air Base

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the Norwegian government aims to save billions of kroner by dropping the Andøya air base, the Norwegian Armed Forces, by contrast, are working on a plan to make it "the most important" NATO air base in the northern part of the country.

    A clash between the Norwegian Armed Forces and the Scandinavian country's government is approaching, as both have contradictory views about the Andøya air base, which is currently home to Orion surveillance aircraft, the Norwegian daily newspaper Klassekampen reported.

    The government is keen to close down the base and save NOK 4 billion ($500 million) by moving activities to Evenes Air Station, where Norway's prized F-35 fighter jet fleet, the future backbone of the armed forces, will also be stationed. This decision, however, has stirred a lot of anger in northern Norway, as it is projected to displace 300 jobs. Incidentally, the armed forces themselves are working to retain the base contrary to the government's plans.

    According to Klassekampen, the Norwegian Armed Forces are working on a contingency plan to retain operations at Andøya, in order to be able to receive allied aircraft and reinforcements in times of war or crises. Andøya, which is slated for closure, is thus seen as a pivotal link in NATO infrastructure.

    READ MORE: Norway Reportedly Letting F-35 Fighter Jets Rust for the Sake of Environment

    According to a classified military document cited by Klassekampen, military airports at Evenes and Bardufoss won't be able to accommodate many aircraft from NATO allies in the event of a crisis. This is where Andøya is expected to step in.

    "After the removal of the military infrastructure at Bodø Airport, and due to capacity constraints at Evenes and Bardufoss, Andøya will in the future be the most important base for supporting allied reinforcements on NATO's northern flank," an internal document by the Norwegian Joint Headquarters (FOH) stated.

    The document also stressed the need for the base in Andøya, which would require an infrastructural upgrade in order to reduce waiting times and tackle all eventual missions.

    The head of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters (FOH), Rune Jakobsen, stressed that Andøya could play an important role in an emergency situation. He also stressed that work is underway to bolster preparedness to take in allied reinforcements without giving out any details.

    READ MORE: F-35 and More: Half of Norway's Defense Projects Late Due to 'Time Optimism'

    According to the Defense Ministry, however, the continuation of Andøya as a standby base over a period of 20 years would cost about NOK 2.7 billion more than its closure combined with the concentration of the available resources at Evenes. Should the armed forces have its way in maintaining Andøya as a standby base, this step would eat up a major portion of the intended savings.

    According to an agreement brokered by the ruling parties the Conservatives and the Progress Party, Andøya air base will be closed when the Orion surveillance aircraft currently stored there are replaced by their technologically superior successors.

    Andøya Air Station is situated in the north of Norway, in the island municipality of Andøy, Nordland County. It is currently home to 333 Squadron of the Norwegian air force, with has three P-3C Orions surveillance aircraft stationed at Andøya. The squadron is Norway's only surveillance squadron and stands as the airborne defense of northern Norway. The island also hosts a civilian airport and a rocket launching facility.

    Related:

    Norway Reportedly Letting F-35 Fighter Jets Rust for the Sake of Environment
    F-35 and More: Half of Norway's Defense Projects Late Due to 'Time Optimism'
    Tags:
    air force, NATO, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse