21:48 GMT +305 May 2018
    A picture taken on April 2, 2018 shows a general view of a US military base in the al-Asaliyah village, between the Syrian city of Aleppo and the northern town of Manbij

    US Dispatches More Military Gear to Kurds in Syria - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Military & Intelligence
    The latest information adds to several other reports on the US’ alleged establishment of new military bases in Al-Hasakah, as well as in eastern Deir ez-Zor last month.

    The US sent a new military convoy to the Kurdish militants' bases in the Tal Beidar region, between the towns of Qamishli and Tal Tamr in northeastern Hasaka, the Lebanese al-Manar TV network reported.

    The convoy included ten trucks full of arms and ammunition.

    Local sources said that the Kurdish fighters have detained a number of civilians southwest of the town of Ra'as al-Ein in Northwestern Hasaka in order to train them in military camps.

    (File) A picture taken on November 5, 2017, shows weapons reportedly seized by Syrian government forces during a military operation against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor
    © AFP 2018 / STRINGER
    Syrian Army Uncovers Cargo of Israeli-Made Arms Smuggled to Terrorists - Reports
    Earlier this week, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) informed Sputnik that there is a growing French military presence in the area of Manbij in Syria. 

    Sputnik received a photo showing two armored vehicles with military personnel in the area of the Sajur River in the territory of Manbij. One vehicle has a US flag on it, while the other has a French flag.

    A senior member of the Military Council of Manbij told Sputnik that about 50 French soldiers are stationed on duty in the area. While in the north of Manbij work is currently underway to establish a French military base.

    ​Al-Manar further confirmed the reports saying that three military vehicles under French flags had entered a Kurdish militia base in the al-Aliyeh region, south of the town of Ra'as al-Ein in northwestern Hasaka.

    The network went on quoting field sources as seeing the US convoy of armored vehicles moving towards al-Shadadi from a military base north of the Khabour Dam.

    Another Arabic media outlet, the Moraseloun news website, also reported today that the US Army has set up a new military base in Hasaka province, despite Donald Trump's claims that Washington is set on withdrawing its forces from Syria.

    The US military presence in Syria has been dubbed an "aggression" by Damascus, as it has neither been approved by the government nor has it received a UN mandate.

