Register
00:37 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sikorsky CH-53K

    Pentagon’s King Stallion Chopper at ‘High Risk’ of Remaining Sidelined

    © Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    240

    Sikorsky’s CH-53K heavy lift helicopter is showing symptoms of having caught the “over budget, behind schedule” disease plaguing other Defense Department programs like the F-35 Lighting II and the Ford-class aircraft carrier.

    The US' next-generation heavy lift military helicopter is suffering from more than 1,000 present or forecast "mission-impacting technical issues" that could delay the program up to eight months, Pentagon analysts said in a new program review. The chopper is on pace to become more expensive per unit than the F-35, according to one lawmaker.

    King Stallion
    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    Pentagon Likely to Throw $29B at Lockheed for King Stallion Chopper

    The program review, which was seen by Bloomberg, found that the technical issues indicate a there's a "high risk" the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter will not be able to meet significant goals on schedule.

    Lockheed Martin and the US government's roadmap for the CH-53K had the chopper set to reach the crucial "initial operational capability" status in December 2019, but it now appears that deadline is at significant risk of being pushed back.

    Choppers participating in a round of flight tests in late 2017 operated at 69 percent performance level, "well below" the 75 to 90 percent "benchmark" needed, Bloomberg reported April 25, citing the program review.

    The US plans to buy 200 King Stallions when the whole program is said and done.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    ‘Beyond Even What Trump Asked For’: 2018 US Defense Budget Actually Over $1 Trillion

    The total King Stallion program was estimated near $25 billion in fiscal year 2015, but this figure has climbed to $31 billion, per the Bloomberg report. It would not be unprecedented for this figure to be revised further upward later down the line, either.

    Last March, the US Marine Corps informed Congress that per unit CH-53K costs shot up from $95 million to $122 million. "Even if there is no additional cost growth, it seems worth pointing out that $122 million per aircraft in 2006 dollars exceeds the [2017] cost of an F-35A for the air force by a significant margin," Rep. Niki Tsongas (D-MA) said at a US Congress hearing.

    US military contractors are familiar with missing program deadlines. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft program and USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier have faced comparable challenges. The F-35 "has been both a scandal and a tragedy with respect to cost, schedule and performance," Senator John McCain (R-AZ) said in May 2016, emphasizing that the cost overruns were "disgraceful."

    The same senator published a review on the Ford-class program titled "America's Most Wasted," where the Vietnam War veteran reported that the first two ships were going to cost some $4.7 billion more to build and develop than initial estimates. Some component systems on the carriers, such as the arresting gear, produced 600 percent cost growth and took "more than twice (15 years) as long to develop."

    Related:

    India Scraps One Billion Dollar Deal of Multirole Helicopters With Sikorsky
    Taiwan to Get Sikorsky’s 'Uniquely Configured' Black Hawk Choppers
    Indian Chief Minister Survives US-Made Sikorsky Chopper Crash-Landing
    Even Rambo Can’t Salvage Indian Navy’s Sikorsky Choppers, Auditor Lists Problems
    After Saying No to Sikorsky, India to Issue Fresh Tender for Naval Helicopters
    Tags:
    king stallion, Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Hide and Seek
    Hide and Seek
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse