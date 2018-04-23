Register
23 April 2018
    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, China April 26, 2017

    First Made-in-China Aircraft Carrier Gearing Up for First Sea Trials

    Military & Intelligence
    China’s first indigenously constructed aircraft carrier is poised to begin sea trials this week, about a year after the massive ship was commissioned, according to a new report.

    The Type 001A carrier may start sea trials as the People's Liberation Army-Navy celebrates its 69th birthday Monday, the South China Morning Post reported. In addition to PLA-Navy sources informing the Post of the looming sea drills, the Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration announced Friday that parts of the Bohai and Yellow Sea would be off limits to non-military ships from April 20 to April 28.

    Ships near Hainan
    © Planet Labs via Reuters
    Chinese Aircraft Carrier Leads Massive Drills in South China Sea

    Weather and sea conditions are said to play a role in whether the vessel will start sea trials, SCMP noted.

    According to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Type 001A is quite similar to China's Liaoning aircraft carrier, a Soviet-built hull that Beijing purchased from Kiev in 1998. Beijing modernized the ship and commissioned it with the PLA-Navy in 2012.

    The Type 001A displaces almost the same amount of water as the Liaoning and utilizes a ski-jump inclination for fixed-wing aircraft taking off from the ship, just like Liaoning. The Type 001A's dimensions measure 315 meters in length and 75 meters at the beam.

    "Extensive training on the country's first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, has given the PLA-Navy experience operating the huge ship in the open sea, and gained initial capabilities on military operations in the far sea," a retired PLA-Navy officer told China's Global Times on Monday.

    In this April 26, 2012 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese navy's submarine attends the fleet review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea
    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Zha Chunming, File
    Future Force? Chinese Shipmaker Leaks Aircraft Carrier, Nuclear Sub Plans (PHOTO)

    China established its first overseas base last year on the Horn of Africa by purchasing the leasing rights to a port in Djibouti. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the development of a powerful naval force capable of operating across the world's waters.

    Xi Guangyu, a retired major general from the PLA, also told the Global Times on Monday that "in the future, the Chinese navy will need more bases around the globe, especially in key regions, to support its overseas mission."

