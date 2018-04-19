Russia Launches Heavy Rocket with Military Satellite

"The Proton-M heavy-lift rocket with a payload commissioned by the Defense Ministry was successfully launched from Baikonur," a spokesperson for the ministry told reporters.
The launch took place at 1:12 a.m. Moscow time (22:15GMT) and went off smoothly, the spokesperson added.
Previous month, Russia launched a light-class Soyuz-2.1V carrier rocket with a military satellite onboard. TIt was the first launch of the Soyuz rocket from Russian Plesetsk space center in 2018.
