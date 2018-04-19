Russia Launches Heavy Rocket with Military Satellite

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian carrier rocket with a military satellite blasted off early on Thursday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.

"The Proton-M heavy-lift rocket with a payload commissioned by the Defense Ministry was successfully launched from Baikonur," a spokesperson for the ministry told reporters.

The launch took place at 1:12 a.m. Moscow time (22:15GMT) and went off smoothly, the spokesperson added.

© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Russia Can Launch Strategic Weapons 'From Distances Not Previously Seen' - NORAD

A Briz-M upper stage separated from the rocket ten minutes later. The satellite was expected to reach the designated orbit in a few hours, according to the Defense Ministry.

Previous month, Russia launched a light-class Soyuz-2.1V carrier rocket with a military satellite onboard. TIt was the first launch of the Soyuz rocket from Russian Plesetsk space center in 2018.