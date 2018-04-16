Chinese Army Receives Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile - Reports

China is actively pursuing the development of its strategic missile forces in line with Beijing’s stated goal of transforming the country’s military into a world-class fighting force by 2050.

China’s missile forces has received a new generation of medium-range ballistic missiles capable of launching retaliatory strikes against a potential aggressors, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“A deployed missile system – an ingeniously developed medium-range ballistic missile for which China possesses all intellectual property rights.”

The ceremony of inducting the new ICBM into China’s armed forces was recently held at one of the country’s missile regiments.

The new missile is reportedly capable of delivering a retaliatory nuclear strike as well as launching medium- and long-range strikes at large and medium-size ships.

READ MORE: China Reportedly Ramps Up Testing of New Long Range Air-Launched Missile

The media outlet described the new missile as the Chinese army’s “deadly weapon.”

The adoption of the new type of a ballasting ballistic missile is a sign of the Chinese missile force consistently increasing its strategic capability, the agency said.