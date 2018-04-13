US Guided-Missile Destroyer Named After Winston Churchill Joins 6th Fleet - Navy

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill entered the US 6th Fleet area of operations April 10, 2018, to conduct a routine deployment in support of US maritime security interests, increased regional stability… in the US 6th fleet area of operations," the statement said.
"While deployed, Winston S. Churchill will operate in the US 5th and US 6th Fleet areas of operations conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts alongside allies and partners," the warship’s captain Commander Tom Van Scoten said in the statement.
In 2017, the Winston S. Churchill participated in the exercises Formidable Shield and Joint Warrior in the 6th Fleet area of operations, according to published reports.
The ship is armed with Tomahawk, Standard and Anti-Submarine Rocket missiles (ASROC).
