According to the results of an internal civil service staff survey, the employees of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, the oldest chemical warfare research facility in the world, complain about low pay and have little confidence in their leadership.
“Even this world-leading laboratory is being undermined by the government’s refusal to invest in our services, with millions of pounds and hundreds of staff axed under the Tories,” Labor MP Stephanie Peacock told The Independent.
A mere 26 of Porton Down’s employees said that they had confidence in their superiors’ decisions.
Only 22 percent said they were happy with their pay, while just 15 described it as “reasonable” compared to what their colleagues s elsewhere were getting.
According to Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko, a poisonous substance dubbed “Novichok” had never been produced in Russia, while the country's chemical weapons' stockpile was completely destroyed by 2017.
