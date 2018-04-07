Register
10:06 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's S-400 air defense system

    'Clear Answer': Turkey on Whether US Sanctions Will Break S400 Deal With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1151

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Ankara's stance on the delivery of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey hasn't changed despite Washington's sanctions against the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

    When asked whether the US sanctions will affect the delivery of the S-400 systems to Turkey, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that "on this topic, our president [Erdogan] gave a clear answer."

    On Friday, the United States slapped a number of sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and entities, including Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport as well as senior Russian government officials and businessmen.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Slams NATO's Negative Reaction to S-400 Deal With Russia

    Speaking at a joint press conference after talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Ankara earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyir Erdogan stressed that "the S-400 deal is made, and this matter is closed."

    Putin, for his part, pointed out that Moscow and Ankara had agreed to speed up the delivery of the S-400 systems to Turkey.

    In another development this week, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that "work for delivery of Russian S-400 missile defense systems [to Turkey] in 2019 has been finalized," according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily News.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Says Turkey's Deal With Russia on S-400 Supplies 'Made US Furious'

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    Turkey Explains Why It Preferred Russia's S-400 Missiles to US Patriots
    Russia and Turkey clinched a loan deal on Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in December 2017.

    The agreement stipulates that Russia will supply Turkey with four batteries of S-400s; the missile launch systems will be maintained by Turkish personnel. The initial delivery of the batteries is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

    The S-400 is capable of engaging up to six targets and destroying them at a distance of up to 250 miles (402 kilometers). The system is equipped with tracking and search radar systems, eight launchers, 112 guided missiles, as well as command and support vehicles.

    Related:

    Ankara Will Get Russian S-400 Systems in July 2019 - Turkish Defense Ministry
    Russia to Take Steps to Speed Up S-400 Delivery at Turkey’s Request – Official
    Turkey to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defense System to Protect Akkuyu NPP – Academic
    Turkish Defense Minister: S-400 Deal Will Not Affect Talks on F-35 Deliveries
    Tags:
    delivery, agreement, sanctions, S-400, Rosoboronexport, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse