Register
17:48 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian air force Jaguar fighter aircrafts (File)

    India Floats Multibillion-Dollar Global Tender for 110 Fighter Aircraft

    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Out of the 110 fighter jets, at least 75 percent will comprise single-seaters while the rest will be twin-seaters, according to a request for information floated on Friday. Expert Amit Cowsish says more clarity is needed if the government is to buy both types from a single vendor or multiple vendors.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Within a year of launching and scrapping the single-engine fighter jet program, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has once again started the process of acquiring 110 fighter aircraft.

    On Friday, the IAF issued a request for information (RFI) — the first step to acquiring a weapons platform. The RFI spelt out that a maximum of 16 flyaway aircraft would be purchased from the global manufacturer and the rest are to be made in India under a strategic partnership model.

    READ MORE: India to Fulfill Most of Its Fighter Jet Shortfall With Homegrown Tejas

    "The proposal is to procure approximately 110 fighter aircraft (about 75% single seat and rest twin-seat aircraft). The procurement should have a maximum of 15% aircraft in flyaway state and the remaining 85% aircraft will have to be made in India by Strategic Partner/Indian Production Agency (SP/IPA)," the RFI reads.

    The strategic partnership model emphasizes a transfer of technology (ToT), the IAF has asked the original equipment manufacturers to specify the scope, depth and range of the ToT and key technologies which would be shared with its SP/ IPA in India.

    China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Indian Air Force Claims China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Are Not Undetectable
    It is noteworthy here that the Indian Defense Ministry itself admitted a few days back that the SP policy needed to be revisited in order to include the state-owned company in the process. The production of four crucial military items fighter jets, submarines, helicopters and new-generation tanks are listed under this model.

    "It is good that the first step has been taken but the real test will lie in expediting the process further which depends on the revision of the strategic partnership model as well as clarity about whether the Indian government is ready to take both aircraft from the same manufacturer or prepared to sign two different contract," Amit Cowshish, a former financial advisor to India's Ministry of Defense, told Sputnik.

    Also, we have to keep in mind that the general election is due for next summer, i.e., within the next six months; the Narendra Modi government will come into election mode, Kaushish added.

    "The OEM along with the SP/IPA is to propose a performance-based logistics package for an aircraft availability of 75% with an average flying effort of 150 hrs per aircraft per year for a period of ten years," the RFI read.

    Global manufacturers should respond to the IAF by July 6, 2018. The same performance-based logistic clause had also been included in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

    F-35
    CC0
    Indian Air Force Denies Interest in American F-35 Fighter Jets
    Meanwhile, the new development has come as a rude awakening to American firm Lockheed Martin and Swedish company Saab, which were keenly anticipating a tender specifically for single-engine fighter jets making the F-16 and Gripen the front-runners in the deal estimated to be worth at least $10 billion.

    In October 2016, the Indian Defense Ministry had sent letters via Indian embassies to global manufacturers asking them whether they would set up a production line in India for a fleet of single-engine fighter jets in partnership with Indian firms. Responses were received from Lockheed Martin and Saab, which offered to set up production lines in India to manufacture the F-16 and Gripen, respectively.

    READ MORE: Opposition Attacks Modi Government for Keeping Rafale Price Under Wraps

    An earlier attempt to acquire 126 fighter jets under the medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) project launched in 2007 did not fructify and the Narendra Modi government, in April 2015, announced a move to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation. The 2007 MMRCA contest, also based on capability and not the number of engines, had six fighter aircraft, the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Dassault Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon, Mikoyan MiG-35 and Saab JAS 39 Gripen, vying for the deal.

    Related:

    Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near the Himalayas
    Teeth or Tail: Funding Shortage Throws Up Crucial Choice Before Indian Air Force
    Indian Air Force Lists Russian S-400 Air Defense System as Top Priority
    Honey-Trapped Indian Air Force Officer Held for Passing on Info to Foreign Spy
    Tags:
    technological capabilities, fighter jets, tender, purchase, aircraft, Indian Defense Ministry, Indian Air Force, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse