Torture Chambers, Arms Caches Uncovered in Syria's Liberated E Ghouta (VIDEO)

Syrian government forces combing the newly-liberated parts of Eastern Ghouta are discovering new evidence of the atrocities committed by jihadist terrorists.

Army units have found dozens of terrorist headquarters with extremist literature, arms caches, sophisticated communications gear and tools they used to torture their prisoners.

Also uncovered was a ramified network of underground tunnels used to hold prisoners, move around arms and personnel.

A Syrian Army officer told Sputnik that the underground tunnels were big enough to hold a truck.

“All this was built by the civilian prisoners who were forced to work day and night. The tunnels were a big help to the militants who used them to stealthily move their forces and deliver ammunition,” he said.

He added that this was the reason why the government forces had fought so hard to move forward and liberate Eastern Ghouta.

“The intelligence we were getting about the tunnels’ layout and exits was a great help to us,” the officer said.

Syrian government forces have taken control of nearly 90 percent of the militant-held Eastern Ghouta since the start of Operation Damascus Steel in February, launched to end regular terrorist rocket attacks on the capital.

Eastern Ghouta had been under Islamist militants’ control since 2012.

