WATCH Test-Launch of Russia's Newest Sarmat ICBM

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video showing the latest test-launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Plesetsk spaceport in the north of the country.

The 23-second clip showed the Sarmat missile lift off the ground and disappear in a cloud of white smoke.

The missile was successfully fired for the second time since tests began in December 2017. It will replace the Soviet-built Voevoda ICBM, which is approaching the end of its service life.

The Sarmat was one of the advanced new weapons mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state-of-the-nation address to the Federal Assembly on March 1.