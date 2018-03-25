Turkey Successfully Test-Fires First Domestically Developed Air-to-Air Missiles

A few years ago Ankara unveiled an ambitious plan to develop a spectrum of short- medium- and long-range missiles of its own design.

Turkey has successfully tested two indigenous air-to-air missiles in the Black Sea province of Sinop, the Anadolou news agency reported.

According to the agency, the short- and medium-range Gokdogan and the long-range Bozgodan were fired at their targets in the Black Sea.

The Turkish military also plans to fire missiles at moving targets from stationary launchers and conduct a series of tests of air-launched missiles later this year.

The Gokdogan and Bozgodan missiles, developed by the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), were unveiled during the 13th International Defense Industry Fair held in Istanbul in May 2017.

They have been developed as direct replacemkent for Turkey's arsenal of US-made the US-made AMRAAM and Sidewindern air-to-air missiles.

In May 2017 Turkey tested a domestically manufactured mobile short-range ballistic missile, the Bora (Storm), at its range in Sinop.

Developed by the domestic missile maker Rokestan, the 2.5-ton Bora has a maximum range of 280 kilometers (173 miles) and carries a 470-kilogram (1,036-pound) warhead.

