Register
22:02 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    India constructing more Advance OPVs for Sri Lanka

    India Delivers Most Advanced Patrol Vessel to Sri Lankan Navy

    © Photo: Youtube/Defence Tube
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Sri Lanka Offshore Patrol Vessel (SLOPV) project is one of the largest export contracts being executed by India’s state-owned shipbuilder GSL for any friendly country. The vessel will be the largest and most advanced ship in the Sri Lankan Navy.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's state-owned shipbuilder Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has delivered the second advanced offshore patrol vessel to the Sri Lankan Navy, 25 days ahead of schedule. 

    "The Sri Lanka Offshore Patrol Vessel (SLOPV) project for building two large size ships is one of the most significant defense cooperation between India & Sri Lanka and one of the largest export contracts, being executed by GSL currently for any friendly country. The vessel will be the largest and most advanced ship in the Sri Lankan Navy fleet," the Indian defense ministry said in a statement.

    The keel of the vessel was laid on May 9, 2015 and it was launched on May 2, 2017. Earlier, in July 2017, the GSL had delivered the first advanced offshore patrol vessel, built at a cost of approximately $66 million; which is, according to the Sri Lankan Navy, performing exceedingly well.

    "This state-of-the-art and largest ship in the Sri Lanka Naval fleet will help meet the increasing requirement of the Sri Lanka Navy for undertaking policing and patrolling of its vast Exclusive Economic Zone," Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital (Rtd), Indian Navy, said on the occasion of the delivery of the ship.

    READ MORE: India Mulls 74% FDI in Defense Sector Aiming for a Spot Among Top Producers

    With the acquisition of two AOPV from India, the Sri Lankan Navy now has five vessels, of similar type, namely SLNS Sayura (Sukanya class P 620), SLNS Samudura (formerly of the US Coast Guard P 621), SLNS Sagara (Vikram class P622) and SLNS Sayurala (P 623) and the second AOPV delivered on Thursday. Four other naval ships including two fast missile vessels and two fast patrol boats received from Australia are also in service with the Sri Lankan Navy. 

    "These deliveries of warships not only immensely enhance the naval capabilities of Sri Lanka Navy, but also strengthen the close links between Sri Lanka and India," Chitranganee Wagiswara, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India said.

    Sri Lanka Navy's Maritime Strategy envisages 20 naval ships including offshore patrol vessels by the year 2025. According to the plan, the Sri Lankan Navy will purchase two more offshore patrol vessels, two fast missile vessels, two frigates, and two corvettes.

    Related:

    India to Buy Hundreds of Missiles for Russian Self Propelled Air Defence System
    India-Japan to Firm Up Alliances in Defence, Nuclear Power During Modi's Visit
    India jets order boosts ailing Russian defence industry
    Military pact with Russia will boost defence capability: India
    Tags:
    policing, navy fleet, patrol boat, project, special economic zone, Sri Lankan Navy, Indian Navy, India, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse