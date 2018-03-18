Register
    A Chinese Type 59 tank at the Beijing Military Museum

    VIDEO Allegedly Shows China's First Unmanned Tank in Development

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Information about a cutting-edge piece of military tech surfaced in China and on social media after being shown by a Chinese TV channel. Video footage depicts Type 59 based tank, seemingly controlled via a computer terminal.

    Sputnik Deutschland reports, citing Chinese media Sohu, that the Chinese military are conducting tests of their first unmanned tank. In footage from a CCTV (Chinese TV channel) report, which Sohu used and was later posted by some Twitter users, a Type 59 based tank can be seen, which was supposedly being controlled by a soldier sitting in front of a computer terminal with a steering wheel.

    Sohu claimed the footage was made in the "Unmanned Battle Systems Lab of People's Liberation Army [Chinese military]." It was also reported that unmanned warships, drones and battle vehicles programs are also in development.

    READ MORE: New Toys: US Marines Release Details About Coming Mega-Drone

    Chinese Type 59 is based on the Soviet T-54A tank, which was shipped to PRC in the 1950s. It may be armed with a 100mm or 105mm cannon and requires a crew of four to operate it.

    Earlier Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in February amid the "Olive Branch" military operation the intent of developing unmanned tanks to be "one step ahead." Back in 2016 while showcasing the new Russian "Armata" tank, a Defense Ministry representative revealed plans to develop an unmanned version of it by 2018.

