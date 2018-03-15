Trump Urges Congress to Upgrade New F-18 Fighter Jets With Stealth Technology

"We’re going out of our way, we’ve asked Congress to fund 24 brand new F-18s and that’s going to be the latest and the greatest, stealth, a lot of things on that plane that people don’t even know about," Trump said on Wednesday.
On February 28, Boeing received a more than $73-million US Navy contract to extend the operational service life of four F/A-18E/F Super-Hornet aircraft from 6,000 to 9,000 flight hours
The US Navy has said it is seeking to extend the operational life of its F/A-18E/F aircraft as it continues to face massive cost overruns and technological problems with its new fifth-generation F-35 jets produced by Lockheed Martin.
