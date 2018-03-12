Ultimate Accuracy: WATCH Test Firing of Advanced Russian Krasnopol Projectiles

In early 2018, the Russian military used high-precision Krasnopol projectiles to destroy a group of terrorists who had previously attacked the Hmeymim Airbase in Syria with drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing servicemen of the country's Western Military District test-firing sophisticated Krasnopol projectiles.

In the video, a self-propelled howitzer fires the 152mm projectile, hitting the target with a reported accuracy of at least 95 percent.

In January 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of a terrorist group with the help of the Krasnopol projectiles in response to the terrorists' previous drone attack on the Hmeymim Airbase in Syria.

Krasnopol is a cannon-launched laser-guided artillery projectile which is mainly fired from Russian self-propelled howitzers, such as the Akatsiya and the Msta-S.