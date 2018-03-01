Register
22:30 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.

    Prosecution of NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner Hinges on FBI Interrogation

    © AFP 2018/ YURI GRIPAS
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    The case against ex-NSA employee Reality Winner, accused of leaking intelligence documents, hinges on a defense motion to suppress statements she made to FBI agents where she admitted being responsible for the leak. Winner’s lawyers have argued her comments shouldn't be admitted as evidence against her, as she was not under arrest at the time.

    Reality Leigh Winner, former Air Force language specialist working for an NSA contractor, was arrested June 2017 after The Intercept published a leaked NSA document claiming the GRU were behind a spear-phishing attempt against US election systems in August and October 2016. The report was inconclusive, but during their attempts to verify its authenticity The Intercept's staff told a US government contractor it had been posted to them from Augusta, Georgia, which led to the FBI to Winner.

    Reality Leigh Winner
    © Photo: Julian Assange / twitter
    Reality Leigh Winner

     

    Shadowproof analyst Kevin Gostola, who has been reporting from the motion hearing, told Sputnik journalist Tom Secker the defense motion could be "pivotal."

    "The statements the defense want suppressed include a confession. If the judge agrees this evidence was fruit from the poisonous tree, then there will be much more of a burden on the government to prove at trial that Winner released the top secret NSA report. If the defense loses, there will be a lot of pressure on Winner and her defense team to seek a plea agreement and not go to trial. These types of cases are very, very expensive, and it will be harder for Winner to defend herself at trial before a jury if the statements to FBI agents are not barred by the judge," Mr. Gostola said.

    Surveillance domes at Menwith Hill
    © Flickr/ Tom Blackwell
    New Snowden Leak: NSA’s 'Collect All the Signals' Spy Strategy Started in the UK
    On June 3 2017 several FBI agents approached Reality at her home in Augusta, invited themselves in, conducted a lengthy question and answer session and executed a search warrant. Their softly-softly approach included discussing gym memberships with Winner, how neither of her pets like men and how she lied about her weight on her driver's license. Eventually, Winner admitted to having smuggled the document out of her office inside her pantyhose and then sending it to The Intercept. A transcript of the bizarre conversation shows Winner owns an overweight cat and a pink assault rifle, and — critically — FBI agents did not place her under arrest, read Winner her rights or ensure a lawyer was present during questioning.

    Excerpt of FBI Transcript of Interview with Reality Winner
    Excerpt of FBI Transcript of Interview with Reality Winner

    In a hearing in Augusta this week Judge Brian Epps heard arguments from the prosecution and defense as to whether the recording and transcript of this conversation can be admitted as evidence at Winner's trial. In what Epps called a ‘shining example of how the adversarial process is supposed to work' the court heard from both prosecution and defense lawyers, who cross-examined the FBI agents who executed the search warrant on Winner's home.

    Ms Winner's lawyer Matthew Chester argued the FBI's behaviour towards Winner implied they had her under arrest, but she was not been mirandized. Special Agent Justin Garrick, who authored the affidavit for the search warrant, testified he had never made it clear to Winner she was free to leave or end the conversation, and it never occurred to him to read Winner her rights before questioning her on charges of espionage.

    COMEY
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump After Ex-FBI Chief's Testimony: 'WOW, Comey is a Leaker'
    The Department of Justice lawyer Jennifer Solari drew attention to the friendliness and politeness of the FBI agents, arguing they hadn't violated Winner's rights and her apparent confession should be admissible. Chester countered, saying Reality's movements were controlled at all times by the agents and when she asked permission to move around her home they never clarified she wasn't under arrest and did not need their permission.

    Some You Lose

    Chester further argued the government's position is Winner "hates America", is a potential threat to her community and a target for foreign adversaries, which is why she was denied bail and must remain in prison until her trial. He pointed out if this assessment of Winner is true, then it was true in the build-up to the June 3 search of her home, and so the FBI would never have allowed her to leave and always intended to arrest her.

    Diebold Election Whistleblower on NSA Election Whistleblower Reality Winner
    This intent was confirmed in FBI emails, which show Winner was their only suspect even though five other people had printed the NSA report that was leaked. Chester argued FBI agents made a "tactical decision" not to arrest Winner immediately, in the hope this would make her more likely to talk to them.

    Reality Leigh Winner with her cat
    © Photo: everipedia.com
    Reality Leigh Winner with her cat
    The government maintained any "reasonable person" would have felt free to leave but Garrick testified Winner was never told that she was not in their custody. Solari conceded it would have been "helpful" if the FBI agents had informed Winner of her custodial status and of her right to leave, refuse to answer or terminate the conversation at any time.

    The ruling on the motion to suppress Winner's statements to the FBI will likely take place in April. Winner stands trial in October.

    Related:

    Diebold Election Whistleblower on NSA Election Whistleblower Reality Winner
    Assange: Reality Winner 'Accused of Courage in Trying to Help US Know'
    Trump's First Leaker Prosecution
    CIA Leaker Seeks Lighter Sentence Just Like Petraeus - Reports
    Tags:
    National Security Agency (NSA), Reality Leigh Winner, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok