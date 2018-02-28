Daesh Hideaway Full of Weapons Discovered in Iraq (PHOTOS)

A source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik that "the Department of Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism in the province of Nineveh arrested members of Daesh in the area of al-Maidan in the old city of western Mosul."
The source added that there were "bombs, mortars, and suicide belts".
“Relics of 20 women were found inside a mass grave while removing debris in western Mosul," police official Omar al-Hajjar said, Iraqi News reported.liberation offensives last year," Hajjar added.
Daesh terrorists invaded Iraq back in 2014, seizing Mosul, the country's second largest city and made it the group's capital in the country.
Iraqi forces, supported by the US-led coalition, launched an operation to free the territories a year later.
In summer of 2017, Iraqi forces regained control over Mosul followed in November by the town of Rawa, the last Daesh stronghold in the country.
