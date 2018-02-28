Register
13:33 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Darth Vader

    'We're Going to Be Fighting From Space In a Matter of Years' – US General

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    303

    The United States needs to achieve superiority in space warfare, the US Air Force’s chief of staff, General David Goldfein, has said, Space News reports.

    In a keynote address to the Air Force Association’s annual air warfare symposium in Orlando, Florida, General Goldfein said that it is not a question of if, but when, airmen will be fighting in space.

    “I believe we’re going to be fighting from space in a matter of years,” he said.

    “And we [US Air Force] are the service that must lead a joint war fighting in this new contested domain. This is what the nation demands,” Goldfein emphasized in the strongest rhetoric yet on space warfare as an area that deserves special attention from the US Air Force.

    He also said that in order to increase the US’ military firepower, the Air Force needs to use battlefield intelligence coming from “all domains,” including air, cyber, ground, sea and space.

    an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space
    NASA/JPL/Caltech
    US Ready for Possible Space Wars - National Security Advisor
    General Goldfein also believes that the US Air Force needs to invest in the training of a new generation of leaders.

    According to Space News, the US Air Force has been allocated $7.75 billion for advancing its space programs in 2018, which is 20 percent more than it received last year.

    The Air Force is seeking $8.5 billion for its space programs — $5.9 billion for research and development, and $2.6 billion for procurement of new satellites and launch services.

    Speaking at a meeting of the National Space Council earlier this month, President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that the United States would be prepared for any conflict that took place in space. Earlier in the meeting, Vice President Mike Pence said the United States should be as dominant in space as it is on earth.

    In June, the US Air Force declared the creation of the position of Deputy Chief of Staff for Space Operations Directorate in order to assemble multiple functions and ensure the United States is the predominant power in space.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Seeking New Technologies in Preparation for Space Wars

    Related:

    Star Wars Boondoggle Again? Congress Seeks to Revive Space Missile Defense
    Space Wars? Moscow Seeking 'Qualitative Parity' With Washington - US Intel Chief
    US Ready for Possible Space Wars - National Security Advisor
    Tags:
    symposium, space programs, space warfare, general, National Space Council, US Air Force, David Goldfein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok