Register
23:13 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo, the battleship USS Arizona belches smoke as it topples over into the sea during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941.

    Wreck of Japanese Warship Involved in Pearl Harbor Attack Discovered

    © AP Photo/
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    An Imperial Japanese Navy vessel involved in the attack on the US Navy base at Pearl Harbor in December 1941 was found submerged off Japan’s southern coast in the spring of 2016, but the discovery was only revealed to the public this month.

    The destroyer Isokaze was discovered in 2016 by Fukada Salvage & Marine Works, a Japanese marine salvage business that is also involved in steel structure installation, offshore engineering and other infrastructure improvement projects, Stars and Stripes reported. 

    A general view from the air of the London City Airport in east London, Friday, July 13, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    London City Airport Closed as Unexploded WWII Bomb Found in River Thames

    However, the discovery was only disclosed to the public February 10, 2018. It is unclear why the salvage team chose to keep the find away from the public eye until now.

    "This is the first time a ship that sank with Yamato has been found," said Tadaaki Hanato, survey leader and assistant director of Fukada's Chugoku Branch.

    Japan's World War II battleship the Yamato was the largest battleship ever constructed. Its wreck was discovered in the East China Sea and explored with an underwater submersible in 1985. In May 2016, the wreckage was surveyed using digital technology. The resulting footage is available for viewing at the Yamato Museum in Kure, a city on Japan's Seto Inland Sea.

    The Isokaze now takes its place alongside the Yamato as one of the most historic World War II vessels ever discovered, Star and Stripes reported. According to Japan's Chugoku newspaper, Isokaze was 365 feet long and 35 feet wide and displaced 2,500 metric tons.

    The Isokaze protected the Japanese fleet during Pearl Harbor and saw action in some of the most famous naval battles of the war, including Midway, the Philippine Sea and Leyte Gulf. The ship was sunk April 7, 1945, while it was escorting the Yamato battleship from the Seto Inland Sea during Operation Ten-Go, an attack on the Allied Forces in Okinawa. Isokaze sank after being attacked by aircraft from the US Navy's Fast Carrier Task Force. 

    The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6). (File)
    CC0 / U.S. Navy
    US Warship America Arrives at Changi Naval Base to Support Damaged Destroyer McCain - Navy

    In addition to losing Isokaze, the Japanese also lost Yamato, the cruiser Yahagi and destroyers Asashimo, Hamakaze and Kasumi in the same battle.

    "It is the Imperial Navy ship that experienced the most fierce battles," said Kazushige Todaka, director of the Kure Maritime Museum, also known as the Yamato Museum. "It is a symbolic destroyer," he added, Star and Stripes reported.

    "There are not so many survivors of war now and the war has become an old tale of the past," Todaka said, speaking to the significance of discovering the Isokaze wreckage. "It gives people the opportunity to see that the war is not something of the past and it is an issue that is related to everyone, even today."

    In 2015, Paul Allen, a billionaire and one of Microsoft's co-founders, announced that he had managed to locate the wreckage of Musashi, another WWII-era Japanese battleship sunk by US forces during the war..

    That ship's remains were reportedly discovered in the Sibuyan Sea off the central Philippines at a depth of about 1,000 meters. According to Allen, he found the wreck with the help of his luxury yacht and exploration ship, the M/Y Octopus.

    Related:

    China Accuses US Warship of Entering Territorial Waters, Violating Sovereignty
    UK Royal Navy Frigate Escorts Russian Warship Through North Sea
    Japanese Tug Boat Crashes Into US Warship During Exercise
    Biggest US Warship in Asia Enters South Korean Port as Tensions With DPRK Soar
    Indian Navy Gets More Stealth Power With Anti-Submarine Warship INS Kiltan
    Tags:
    discovery, battleship, destroyer, Pearl Harbor, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok