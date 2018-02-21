Russian Strategic Bombers Conduct Air Patrol Over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's two strategic Tu-95MS missile carriers conducted a successful air patrol operation over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea as well as the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, reported Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, at several stages of the operation, the Russian planes were escorted by the Japanese F-4, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the air patrolling by the Russian planes was held in strict accordance with international rules.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that the flights by Russia's Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace over neutral waters.

Previous year, the ministry reported that two Russian strategic bombers of same model were closely followed by two US Air Force F-18 fighters, as well as Japanese F-15, F-4, and F-2A fighters.