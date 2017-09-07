Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Perform Flights Over Arctic Ocean

Two Russian strategic bombers carried out planned flights over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Tu-95MS Bear strategic bombers carried out planned flights over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two strategic Tu-95MS bombers of the Aerospace Forces performed scheduled flights over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean," a statement released by the ministry said.

The ministry added that the bombers twice performed in-flight refueling during the mission.

According to the ministry, Russian long-range aircraft perform flights over neutral waters of the Atlantic, Arctic, Pacific Ocean and the Black Sea on a regular basis in accordance with an approved plan.

All flights are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace over neutral waters and without violating borders of other states, the ministry stressed.