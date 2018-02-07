Russia to Deliver 6 Additional Yak-130 Aircraft to Myanmar

SINGAPORE (Sputnik) - Russia will deliver to Myanmar an additional batch of six Yak-130 combat training aircraft, Mikhail Petukhov, a deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Sputnik.

"In December 2016, a contract was signed with Myanmar on delivery of an additional batch of six Yak-130 combat training aircraft," Petukhov said on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow-2018.

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Kozhin, the Russian presidential aide for defense industry cooperation, told Kommersant newspaper that Myanmar will receive these jets in 2018.

The Defense Ministry of Myanmar signed its first Yak-130 purchase contract with Russia in June 2015.

In March 2017, Petukhov said at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-2017) that Russia had completed the delivery of the first batch of Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft to Myanmar.

The Yak-130 is the training aircraft with the aerodynamic configuration and subsonic flight performance characteristics of modern jet fighters. The aircraft has been developed by the Yakovlev Design Bureau.