Register
23:55 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The first SM-3 interceptor in a double shot missile defense test rockets skyward to strike out a ballistic missile target off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

    US Missile Interceptor Test in Hawaii Fails

    © Missile Defense Agency/Raytheon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    6101

    A US military SM-3 missile launched from a Aegis test site on Wednesday off the Hawaiian cost failed to intercept a mock incoming missile, according to US officials.

    The Missile Defense Agency and US Navy "sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex conducted a live-fire missile flight test using a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, Wednesday morning," the Missile Defense Agency confirmed, without specifying the result of the test.

    The Raytheon missile is being developed in conjunction with Japanese counterparts as the threat of a North Korean missile strike hangs overhead.

    An interceptor missile is fired from the US Navy Aegis cruiser USS Lake Erie, some 200 miles out at sea from Kauai, Hawaii
    © AFP 2018/ US NAVY
    New Version of US-Japan Interceptor Fails to Shoot Down Missile - US Defense Agency

    In July, the SM-3 Block IIA failed to intercept an intermediate range ballistic missile as well. At the time, the Missile Defense Agency blamed the failed mission on human error and not the missile itself. Wednesday's unsuccessful interception marks the second time the SM-3 Block IIA was unable to hit its target.

    Last week, the Defense Department released a report stating that it was confident in its ability to protect the US mainland and Hawaii from "a small number" of North Korean intermediate range or intercontinental ballistic missiles, an improvement on the Government Accountability Office's previous suggestions that the Ground-based Missile Defense component of the ballistic missile defenses had a "limited capability" to take out incoming missiles.

    Related:

    Houthis Reportedly Fire Ballistic Missile at Riyadh Airport
    India's Most Lethal Nuke Capable Missile Hits Bull's Eye in Pre-Induction Test
    Ankara Retaliates With Artillery Fire at Afrin After Kurdish YPG Missile Attacks
    Chinese Attack Drones Achieve ‘Record’ Missile Accuracy - State Media
    Tags:
    missile interceptor, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), GAO, Raytheon, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok