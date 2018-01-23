Register
24 January 2018
    The F-35A

    US Taps General to Investigate Persistent Oxygen Deficiency Issues

    The US military appointed a general to take charge of the investigation into why pilots have experienced hypoxia in a number of different aircraft types, according to a Monday announcement.

    Pilots have experienced breathing issues, described by the US Air Force as "Unexplained Physiological Events," (UPEs) on a range of platforms, including F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, F/A-18 Super Hornets, A-10 Warthogs and T-45 training aircraft, at an alarming pace.

    Hypoxia describes a state of insufficient oxygen in one's blood or tissues, according to WebMD, a medical site that notes "without oxygen, your brain, liver and other organs can be damaged just minutes after symptoms start."

    Three F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, (rear to front) AF-2, AF-3 and AF-4, flies over Edwards Air Force Base in this December 10, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin
    © REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin
    Hypoxia Problems Have Plagued $100M F-35 Fighters Since 2011 - US Military Confirms

    "Over the past six years, there has been an increase in [physiological episode] reports through the FA-18 community," the US Navy revealed in a rare public admission last year. The report showed that four "mishaps" related to the "physiological events" resulted in the deaths of FA-18 aircrews, though the precise link between the breathing issue and cause of death was redacted.

    "To date, finding a solution to the US Navy and US Marine Corps' high performance jet aircraft [physiological event] challenge has proved elusive," the Navy remarked in the review.

    The US Air Force will conduct its own review led by Brig. Gen. Bobbi Jo Doorenbos in an effort to learn more about what's causing pilots to suffer hypoxia during flight and ultimately "prevent UPEs," the general said.

    Four A-10 Warthogs from the Selfridge Air National Guard Base fly in formation.
    © AP Photo/ Bob Brodbeck
    Even the Warthog: US Air Force Grounded Dozens A-10s After Hypoxia Incidents

    "Maximizing the performance of combat aircraft carries inherent risk, but it is our solemn duty as a service to provide the best equipment and training for our airmen to ensure their safety is never compromised," Lt. Gen. Chris Nowland said, adding that "despite the serious nature of these events, the overall historic rate of UPEs is incredibly low."

    Specifically, historical data show that the probability of experiencing hypoxia is "less than 1 percent per year," the general noted.

