Register
17:06 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Torpedo

    Sweden, Finland Join Forces in Submarine Hunting

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    315

    The Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a series of agreements with its Finnish counterpart aimed at stepping up anti-submarine defense in the Baltic Sea.

    One of the agreements concerns cooperation in the joint development and acquisition of the new Swedish torpedo system Torpedsystem 47, which the FMV has already ordered from Saab. According to the second one, Sweden will lend its predecessor, Torpedsystem 45 to Finland as an interim solution until the new system is in place.

    "In 2022, the Swedish Armed Forces will get a new torpedo system capable of defending against foreign submarines even better than today's Torpedsystem 45. The new system will not only be capable of handling future foreign submarines, it is also designed for further development and upgrade," Odd Werin of the FMV said in a statement.

    Finnish missile boat Pori (83), the fourth ship of Hamina class missile boats, in South Harbor of Helsinki.
    CC0
    Finland Launches Navy Upgrade, Buys Swedish Torpedo Systems
    Now that Sweden's leading arms manufacturer Saab is busy producing and integrating the new lightweight torpedo system, collaboration with Finland is seen as a welcome possibility.

    "Cooperation with Finland creates conditions for coordination and thus lowers costs for maintaining and further developing Torpedsystem 47. This also opens up for enhanced opportunities for cooperation in submarine hunting," Odd Werin said.

    ​Finland has become the first export customer for the Torpedsystem currently under development by Swedish defense and security group Saab.

    McDonnell Douglas F-18 Hornet military airplane of the Finnish Air Force
    © AFP 2017/ WOLFGANG KUMM
    Sweden Trains to Defend Its Neighbor in Finland's Biggest Air Drill
    As part of a larger contract awarded to Saab for the modernization of the Finnish Navy's four Hamina-class fast attack craft under the Squadron 2000 program, the torpedo system deal also covers fire control systems, launchers, documentation, training and support. Hereby, Saab has become one of the main suppliers of the Finnish Navy's modification program, which also includes the 9LV combat management system (CMS), the 9LV fire control system, including the Ceros 200 fire control director and the Trackfire remote weapon station.

    The total order value amounts to approximately SEK 960 million ($117 million), and deliveries will start in 2018, the Swedish news outlet Ny Teknik reported.

    ​The Torpedsystem 47 is a new lightweight torpedo intended for anti-submarine warfare and surface targets, equipped with multiple-target homing and wire communication. The torpedsystem can be launched from a variety of platforms, including stationary, surface vessels, submarines and helicopters and is claimed to be particularly effective against littoral submarine targets.

    READ ALSO: Famine, Panic, Paralysis: Sweden Finds Itself Unprepared for Cyberattacks, Wars

    Related:

    Give Us Your Car! Swedish Military to Seize People’s Cars in Case of War
    Dogs of War: Swedish Defense Blamed for Buying Sham Pedigree Pups in Grand Scam
    'Patriotic' Sweden Aims to Buy US Air Defense System
    Famine, Panic, Paralysis: Sweden Finds Itself Unprepared for Cyberattacks, Wars
    Red October Revisited: Massive Submarine Hunt Along Norwegian Coast
    Force of Habit: Sweden Investigating Yet Another Submarine Incursion
    Tags:
    torpedo, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), submarine warfare, Finland, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok