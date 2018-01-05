Register
18:34 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Boeing P-8I aircraft arrives for its induction at the Naval Air Station Rajali in Arrakonam, some 58 miles from Chennai, India. (File)

    Indian Navy to Get Boeing's P-8I Simulator for Sophisticated Mission Training

    © AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Indian Navy currently operates eight Boeing P-8I aircraft. Boeing is expected to start delivering four more P-8I starting 2020 as part of a follow-on order placed in 2016 by the Indian Navy.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Boeing will soon be setting up a maritime reconnaissance aircraft training suite in India, with the country's defense ministry approving the purchase of the Boeing's P-8I Training Solution at the cost of $304 million. The contract would include setting up of the simulator module at the Indian Naval Station Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu, along with a 10-year maintenance service agreement.

    Indian cheer during the launch of Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan on the Ganges river in Kolkata, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bikas Das
    Indian Navy Gets More Stealth Power With Anti-Submarine Warship INS Kiltan
    The system uses simulators to train pilots and mission crews to operate the aircraft, its sensors, communications and weapons systems without relying on costly live flights.

     "This training solution accurately simulates P-8I aircraft and mission systems. It will help Indian Navy train and realistically rehearse for sophisticated missions involving P-8I aircraft, at a fraction of the cost of live aircraft training," India's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    The decision comes in concurrence with India's increased emphasis on war readiness — a policy decision mainly prompted by the recent escalation in Chinese maritime activities in the Indian Ocean region.

    A Boeing P-8I aircraft arrives for its induction at the Naval Air Station Rajali in Arrakonam, some 58 miles from Chennai, India, Wednesday, May 15, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K
    Boeing Gets Contract to Boost Readiness of Indian Navy's Patrol Aircraft
    At present, eight P-8I aircraft based at INS Rajali, are fully operational in the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has also deployed P-8I, which is equipped for long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at the Andaman base, near the Strait of Malacca, which keeps a constant tab on the movement of Chinese submarines in the Indian Ocean. Its communication and sensor suite includes indigenous equipment developed by India's state-owned defense firms and private manufacturers. In 2016, the Indian defense ministry placed a follow-on order for an additional four P-8I vessels, the delivery of which will begin in 2020.

    The US Navy also uses a ground-based P-8 training system to complete up to 70 percent of required training. Only 30 percent of P-3 Orion training occurs on the ground, according to Boeing.

    Related:

    India's TASL Delivers Components to Boeing for Chinook Helicopters
    Boeing, Airbus Face Probe in $10.6-Billion Deal With Air India
    India to Purchase Sole C-17 Transporters in Boeing's Inventory
    India’s Locally Made Aircraft May Erode Market for Boeing & Airbus
    Tags:
    anti-surface warfare, maritime security, surveillance, Indian Navy, Boeing, India, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok