Indian Navy to Get Boeing's P-8I Simulator for Sophisticated Mission Training

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Boeing will soon be setting up a maritime reconnaissance aircraft training suite in India, with the country's defense ministry approving the purchase of the Boeing's P-8I Training Solution at the cost of $304 million. The contract would include setting up of the simulator module at the Indian Naval Station Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu, along with a 10-year maintenance service agreement.
"This training solution accurately simulates P-8I aircraft and mission systems. It will help Indian Navy train and realistically rehearse for sophisticated missions involving P-8I aircraft, at a fraction of the cost of live aircraft training," India's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Boeing P-8i Training solution (Simulator) along with 10-year comprehensive maintenance service from @BoeingDefense for Rs 1949.32 Cr approved by @nsitharaman @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/kSZ1g7KWNm— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 4, 2018
The decision comes in concurrence with India's increased emphasis on war readiness — a policy decision mainly prompted by the recent escalation in Chinese maritime activities in the Indian Ocean region.
The US Navy also uses a ground-based P-8 training system to complete up to 70 percent of required training. Only 30 percent of P-3 Orion training occurs on the ground, according to Boeing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)