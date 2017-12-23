Register
18:31 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The USS Jimmy Carter, the most heavily armed attack submarine built, is docked in Groton, Conn., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2005.

    Watchdog: Risky New Tech Could Delay Delivery of US’ Nuke-Carrying Submarines

    © AP Photo/ Jack Sauer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    432

    The US Navy’s ambitious plan to replace its aging Ohio-class submarines with immature technology in the next-generation Columbia-class subs faces the same problem as the F-35 has for so many years: undeveloped technology presenting greater risk for schedule delays and cost overruns.

    The US Government Accountability Office, a government watchdog agency, warns that a number of the submarine class's nascent technologies, including the integrated power system, nuclear reactor, common missile compartment and propulsor, comprise risks that could delay delivery of the underwater vessels.

    Northrop Grumman, recently awarded the contract for the US’ next-generation long-range strike bomber, was up more than 4.4% at the close of the NYSE Monday.
    © Flickr/ Christopher Ebdon
    GAO Rejection of Appeal Allows Work to Move Ahead on $55Bln Bomber - Northrop Grumman

    "It is unknown at this point whether they will work as expected, be delayed, or cost more than planned," the report states, adding that "any unexpected delays could postpone the deployment of the lead submarine past the 2031 deadline."

    The Navy evidently doesn't have a mandate to report its progress on technology developments to Congress until 2020, when "$8.7 billion for lead ship construction will already have been authorized." The agency suggest that periodic reporting on technology efforts could provide lawmakers more peace of mind when the Navy asks Congress to authorize more funds for what the government considers a "top priority."

    The Columbia-class submarines will ultimately be armed with 70 percent of America's strategic nuclear weapons, according to GAO. The Navy plans to commission 12 such submarines to replace the 14 existing Ohio-class subs, which were built between 1976 and 1997.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    CC0
    General Dynamics Wins $198Mln for US Navy Ship, Submarine Radio Systems

    "We can't push [this] off any further, even if there is some risk as we push forward," Thomas Callender, a retired submarine operator and current Heritage Foundation analyst, told Defense News Thursday. "We don't have any choice, and I think everyone knows the stakes here," the analyst noted.

    General Dynamics was awarded $5 billion to complete design work on the subs in late September.

    The total program cost of about $267 billion — as well as its vulnerability to downstream cost growth — has the potential to substantively change the tactical landscape for the US Navy. With such a costly, high-priority program, the Navy may be forced to cut back on plans to grow the fleet or reduce operational tempo.

    "Observers are concerned about the impact the Columbia-class program will have on the Navy's ability to fund procurement of other types of ships at desired rates in the 2020s and early 2030s," the Congressional Research Service said in a September 14 brief.

    Related:

    US Navy ‘Straining’ to Meet Operational Demands
    Missing WWII US Navy Submarine Discovered Off Hawaii (PHOTOS)
    Chinese Diplomat: Expect War if US Sends Navy Ships to Taiwan
    US Navy, Marines Launch Drills in Okinawa Ahead of Trump Visit to Asia
    US Navy to Conduct ‘Rare’ Tri-Carrier Exercises Near Korean Peninsula
    Tags:
    Ohio-class, nuclear submarine, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok