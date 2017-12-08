Register
00:47 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Lockeed Martin F-35

    Airborne Defense: US F-35s Could Be Used to Spot, Neutralize ICBMs

    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    212

    The F-35’s highly advanced sensor system has been found to have yet another use on the battlefield: spotting for ground-based ballistic missile interceptors. An experiment conducted between Northrop Grumman and the Missile Defense Agency in 2014 proved the veracity of the idea.

    On Tuesday, Northrop Grumman summoned reporters to its offices in Maryland to reveal the results of the experiment conducted three years ago with DAS. The experiment gathered data from its distributed aperture system (DAS), ran it through certain algorithms to build a 3-D simulated view of a missile trajectory, and transferred that 3-D moving picture over the a tactical data exchange called "Link 16," according to Defense One.

    Solar system
    CC0
    US Scrambles to Assemble Space-Based Missile Defense System

    The jet's DAS is intended to give pilots an undistorted view of everything happening above, below and around the aircraft. While intercepting ballistic missiles is notoriously difficult for the US ballistic missile defense apparatus, thwarting the missile during the initial "boost" phase provides the greatest opportunity to neutralize the threat, according to US researchers.

    DAS is made up of around six 17-pound electro-optical and infrared sensors mounted on various locations of each F-35. Originally designed to help pilots "see through the plane" to detect missiles and hostile aircraft, the system has applications for improving ballistic missile defense, too.

    Once the data arrives at Link 16, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) can be alerted. THAAD is a US Army missile defense system designed to neutralize short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

    An Israeli soldier is seen next to an Iron Dome rocket interceptor battery deployed near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov
    Israel Markets 'Essentially Failing' Iron Dome Missile Defense System to US Army

    The data could also go to basically any layer of the ballistic missile defense architecture, a Northrop business manager told Defense One.

    "That information can go straight to the Patriot [missile system], THAAD, or anywhere else who has communication with that platform," said John Montgomery, who works in Northrop's targeting division.

    "You can give that information to a shooter. That shooter now has information to go and put his information in the right place. Thus the radar doesn't have to search, it goes ‘I know where [the missile] is; it's right there," according to Montgomery.

    "I can tell you right now that this system, as depicted here, really does help the ballistic missile environment," Montgomery added.

    Ground-based Midcourse Defense system
    © Flickr/ US Missile Defense Agency
    US GMD Anti-Missile Defense System Plagued by Defects, Report Finds

    When Congressman Duncan Hunter said at a conference in Washington last month that the F-35 could shoot down North Korean missiles and prevent a nuclear attack, Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told Vice it was "cray cray" and would never work. Hunter's description of how the F-35 would prevent the attacks — that simply by firing AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), the missile would go down "like an act of God" — may have been off the mark. But according to the new report, Hunter has been somewhat vindicated in his view that the F-35 could play an important role in missile defense operations.

    Related:

    Ready to Go at 50 Below? F-35 Heads To Alaska For Cold Weather Testing
    Lockheed Martin Wins $53Mln Engineering Support Contract for F-35 Aircraft
    Red Star/White Star: Why the Lockheed F-35 Should Fear Russia’s Su-35
    Israeli Parliament Orders Review of Future F-35 Purchases
    Lockheed Martin Wins $28.7Mln for F-35 Retrofitting Kits, Services - Pentagon
    Tags:
    Patriot missile, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), f-35, Northrop Grumman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok