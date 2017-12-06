Register
06:01 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The Indian Army's Brahmos Missiles, a supersonic cruise missile, are displayed during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India.

    World’s Deadliest Missile BrahMos to Achieve Hypersonic Speed in Next 7 Years

    Gurinder Osan, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    170

    The present version of BhraMos travels at a speed of 2.8 Mach. Indian and Russian scientists have been jointly working on increasing the speed to hypersonic levels in a phased manner.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, an Indo-Russian joint venture product, is expected to achieve hypersonic speed in next seven to 10 years.

    "We are working on increasing the speed of the missile in a phased manner. The current BrahMos missiles have a speed of 2.8 Mach. In two years time, we would have a speed of 3.5 Mach. In the next three to four years time, we would have a speed of 5 Mach. Then we have to go hypersonic which would take seven to 10 years," Sudhir Kumar Mishra, CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace Ltd said on Tuesday.

    A woman cleans a carpet flooring close to a Brahmos supersonic cruise missile at the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petersburg on July 2, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ OLGA MALTSEVA
    India’s Homemade Specialty Alloy to Drastically Cut BrahMos Cost
    Meanwhile, BrahMos Aerospace is soon expected to start the production of the air-launched version of the missile as Godrej Aerospace, a unit of Godrej & Boyce, has bagged an order for 100 units of airframes for the missiles.

    As Indian scientists with the help of Russia have locally developed specialty aluminum alloy that can be used in the construction of the airframe and fuel tank, the manufacturer will not have to import the alloy from abroad. This would significantly cut the cost of manufacturing.

    READ MORE: India's Homemade Specialty Alloy to Drastically Cut BrahMos Cost

    BrahMos considered the world’s most formidable precision weapon is currently in service only in the Indian armed forces. The company says it has an additional order worth over $7 billion from different wings of the Indian armed forces.

    READ MORE: India's Propellant Booster to Help BrahMos Achieve Unimaginable Speed

    Moreover, with the recent successful test of the air-launched version of the missile last month, the Indo-Russia JV expects a major boost in orders from Asian countries, provided the Indian government gives its nod for export of the missile systems. 

    "We have a set of users (Indian armed forces). We are working with them. We are manufacturing it. However, the issue of exports or other things has to be decided at the level of the Government of India," Mishra added.

    The BrahMos missile is a stealth universal supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft and land-based platforms. It can be used for precision strikes to destroy targets on land and sea. It can cruise at an altitude as high as 15 km and as low as 10 meters above the ground and currently maintains a speed of more than one kilometer per second throughout the duration of its flight.

    Related:

    India’s Homemade Specialty Alloy to Drastically Cut BrahMos Cost
    India’s Propellant Booster to Help BrahMos Achieve Unimaginable Speed
    India, Russia Further Collaboration in Defense Tech After Success of BrahMos
    India Successfully Test-Fires Supersonic Brahmos Missile From Su30MKI
    Tags:
    BrahMos missile, joint production, hypersonic, armed forces, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok