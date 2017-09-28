Russia to Take Adequate Response if Observation Flights Over US Limited

Moscow will take adequate retaliatory steps if observation flights over the US under the Open Skies treaty are limited, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

Russia will evaluate the US intentions reportedly aimed to impede observation flights under the Treaty on Open Skies, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a press-briefing.

"Speaking about the measures being taken by the United States, which, as the media reports, are called to complicate the Russian observation flights over the US territory, well, we will evaluate them in order to determine whether they violate the [Open Skies] treaty," she said.

The comment was made after on September 26, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US authorities were going to announce restrictions on Russian observation flights over the US soil within the framework of the Open Skies Treaty, beginning on January 1, 2018.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Moscow Considers US Possible Open Skies Treaty Violation Groundless – FM

"Then, we will take a decision on our own adequate steps, because, as you know, and we constantly reiterate this, nobody has canceled the principle of reciprocity in international relations," Zakharova stressed.

The day before, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia will respond to US restrictions on the Open Skies Treaty, possible retaliatory measures are being discussed with the Russian Defense Ministry.