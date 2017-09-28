Register
14:29 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Indian navy guided-missile corvette INS Kulish (P63) is underway in formation with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 during Exercise Malabar 2012. (File)

    Indian Defense Minister Sanctions $125 Mln for Russian-Made Klub Missiles

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 17341

    The Klub missiles would be fitted onto the Indian Navy’s older warships including the Kora class missile corvettes and the Delhi class frigates.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Navy is poised to further augment its strike capability with the defense ministry clearing funds for two much-anticipated purchases. Wednesday's meeting of the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) sanctioned $125 million for the purchase of Klub supersonic cruise missiles from Russia. The decision was taken by the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

    This handout photograph released by the Ministry of Defence on February 20, 2013, shows a HAL Black Tiger Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) performing a flypast during a full dress rehearsal for the Indian Air Force's Iron Fist 2013 military exercicse in Pokhran, near Jaisalmer in India's Rajasthan state, on February 19, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ HO / MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
    India’s Home-Grown LCH to Start Live Firing Trial of French Mistral Missiles
    The 6.2 meter long Klub missile is capable of carrying warheads of up to 450 kilograms and would be retrofitted onto the Indian Navy's older warships. The Klub missile can blow up large enemy warships at a range of 300 kilometers and can engage both static and moving targets.

    The apex body for defense purchases has also given its nod to equip Indian Navy's frigates and destroyers with underwater sensor —HUMSA-UG which is the upgraded version of the locally developed hull-mounted sonar array at a cost of $30 million to augment anti-submarine warfare capability.

    "These Sonars are designed, developed and manufactured indigenously by the DRDO and the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Kochi and will provide a significant boost to the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The DAC additionally cleared procurement of missiles for replenishing the naval inventory," JP Mattu, spokesperson, India's Ministry of Defense said.

    Seven systems of HUMSA-UG will be installed on the Teg Class, Godavari- Class frigates and R-Class destroyers. HUMSA UG enables the smooth upgrade of the capabilities of the indigenously-developed legacy Sonar System HUMSA, by drastically minimizing the existing hardware and addressing technology obsolescence issues. It is currently operational onboard 18 ships.

    Nirmala Sitharaman has also directed officials to expedite the procurement of ongoing capital acquisition schemes so that it can be brought to maturity within stipulated timelines. This was Sitharaman's maiden DAC meeting after taking charge as Defense Minister. She has chosen to break older traditions and hold DAC meetings once every fortnight in order to accelerate the government's armed forces capacity augmentation mission.

    Related:

    India Conducts First Live Fire Exercise of Homegrown BVR Air to Air Missile
    Cobra’s Venom: India’s Homegrown Anti-Tank Missile Impresses in Tests
    India's Most Powerful ATGM Nag Missile Passes Flight Trials
    Tags:
    missile, Indian Navy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok