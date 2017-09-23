Iran Test-Fires New Ballistic Missile With Range of 1,200 Miles - Reports

According to the Press TV broadcaster, Iran successfully tested a new ballistic missile "Khorramshahr" that had been shown at a military parade the day before.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran has successfully carried out the test launch of a new ballistic missile "Khorramshahr" with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles), local media reported Saturday.

According to the Press TV broadcaster, the video footage released by state-run television does not provide any details regarding the location of the test sites. The missile was reportedly fired several hours after it had been unveiled during a military parade in Tehran.

On Friday, the Iranian capital hosted the military parade during which the new ballistic missile was showcased. The ballistic missile, named after the Iraqi city of Khorramshahr, one of Iraq's main targets during the Iran-Iraq war, was developed specially for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces. The new ballistic missile is capable of carrying multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles over a distance of 1,800 kilometers.

© AP Photo/ Brendan Smialowski US Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal to Damage Int’l Nuclear Non-Proliferation