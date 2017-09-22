US Leaving Iran Nuclear Deal May Send Worst Signal to N. Korea

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia says that if the United States pulls out from the Iran nuclear deal it will send the worst signal to North Korea.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — If the United States pulls out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — it will send the worst signal to North Korea, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

"Iran did find itself linked because if the United States leaves the JCPOA this will be the worst signal we can send to North Korea," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as Iran Nuclear Deal, "an embarrassment" to the United States during a speech to the UN General Assembly.

Also, recently Trump signed an Executive Order that imposes new sanctions on any individual or company that tries to do business with North Korea.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press briefing on Thursday that the goal of the new sanctions were to strengthen the US government's ability to cut off funding to the North Korean regime and its weapons program. The sanctions are also aimed at disrupting critical shipping and trade networks.

All foreign financial institutions now must decide whether to do business with either the United States or North Korea, because they will not be allowed to work with both.