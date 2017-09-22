Register
22 September 2017
    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.

    US Leaving Iran Nuclear Deal May Send Worst Signal to N. Korea

    © AP Photo/ Carlos Barria
    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia says that if the United States pulls out from the Iran nuclear deal it will send the worst signal to North Korea.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — If the United States pulls out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — it will send the worst signal to North Korea, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

    "Iran did find itself linked because if the United States leaves the JCPOA this will be the worst signal we can send to North Korea," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

    On Tuesday, Donald Trump called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as Iran Nuclear Deal, "an embarrassment" to the United States during a speech to the UN General Assembly.

    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US Strategic Command: North Korea on Verge of Nuclear ICBM, But US Missile Defense Ready
    Also, recently Trump signed an Executive Order that imposes new sanctions on any individual or company that tries to do business with North Korea.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press briefing on Thursday that the goal of the new sanctions were to strengthen the US government's ability to cut off funding to the North Korean regime and its weapons program. The sanctions are also aimed at disrupting critical shipping and trade networks.

    All foreign financial institutions now must decide whether to do business with either the United States or North Korea, because they will not be allowed to work with both.

    Tillerson Admits IAEA Reports Indicate Iran in Compliance With Nuclear Deal
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Sees ‘No Need’ to Renegotiate Iran Nuclear Agreement
    Iran Does Not Live Up to Terms of Nuclear Agreement - Saudi Arabia
    Trump on Iran Nuclear Deal's Future: 'I Have Decided'
    Nuclear Nonproliferation Experts Urge Trump Not to Abandon Iran Nuclear Deal
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, United States
