WATCH Russian Airstrikes Destroy Nusra Front Attacking Military Police in Idlib

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian airstrikes that helped to check the US-initiated offensive by al-Nusra terrorists in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone and break the militants’ siege of a Russian military police unit encircled in the area.

The footage shows armed vehicles being ripped apart by missiles raining down on them by Russian strike fighters and helicopter gunships just as the Syrian Army launched a massive counterattack forcing the jihadists into a retreat.

The al-Nusra Front terrorists used artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles during their offensive to the north and northeast of the city of Hama in the Idlib de-escalation zone penetrating Syrian army defenses to a depth of some 12 kilometers (8 miles).

A statement by the Russian General Staff said that the militants' attack was "initiated by US secret services to stop the successful advance of government troops to the east of Deir ez-Zor.”

The Americans deny the charges.

A 29-person strong Russian military police unit was encircled and repelled the terrorists’ attacks for several hours fighting alongside members of an allied local tribe until Russian Spetsnaz and Syrian Special Ops units, backed by the Su-25 strike fighters, came to the rescue breaking the enemy siege.

The terrorist offensive has largely been stopped, leaving 850 militants dead and 11 tanks, four armored vehicles and other military hardware completely destroyed.

The Syrian Army, supported by Russian warplanes, launched a counterattack and has almost completely reclaimed its positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone.