20 September 2017
    A Mil Mi-28-NE Havoc [Night Hunter] attack helicopter

    Russia Exports Mi-28NE Helicopters With Newest Defense Systems for 1st Time

    The Russian Helicopters company has delivered its first Mi-28NE "Night Hunter" modern attack helicopter to a foreign customer.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Helicopters company exported the first Mi-28NE "Night Hunter" modern attack helicopter with an onboard defense system (ODS) protecting it from guided anti-aircraft missiles with infrared homing heads, the company's CEO Andrey Boginsky said Wednesday.

    "The delivery of the export batch of Night Hunters is an extremely significant event for the holding, as these machines set new standards in the world market of attack helicopters," Boginsky told reporters, without specifying the buyer country.

    In addition to the ODS, helicopters boast a modernized communication system that provides radio communication of the crew with other aircraft and with ground control points, as well as internal phone communication between the two pilots.

    Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile complex
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Kazak
    Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield
    The Mi-28NE is an export version of the ordinary Night Hunter and Mi-28UB helicopters, it was designed for the Russian Aerospace Forces, and received its mass production launch at Russia's Rostvertol plant in 2016.

    Mi-28NE is a highly effective new-generation helicopter, designed for combat missions in any circumstances. The helicopter was created for such perilous missions, to take part in operations against tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and armored personnel carriers, among other targets. It has advanced flight capabilities and can execute aerobatic maneuvers.

