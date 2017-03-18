Register
18 March 2017
    Russia's Mi-28 helicopter flies over the environs of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria. File photo

    How Russian Mi-28 Gunships Add to Anti-Daesh Fight Near Palmyra (VIDEO)

    Russian attack helicopters continue to support the Syrian Army's drive to wipe out Daesh; gunships such as the Mi-28 added significantly to driving the terrorists out of the Syrian city of Palmyra in early March.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    With Peace Restored in Post-Daesh Palmyra, What’s Next for the Syrian Army?
    In an interview with Sputnik, one of the Syrian Army's field commanders touted the Russian combat helicopters' contribution to the army's effort to obliterate Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) terrorists, especially in and near the ancient city of Palmyra, which was recaptured by the government forces earlier this month.

    According to him, "the Syrian troops continue their offensive on terrorist positions on the outskirts of Palmyra" and that the army established full control of the key Mazar Mountain range about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) east of Palmyra, restoring logistical warehouses.

    "The Russian helicopters were of great help [to the Syrian Army's offensive]. Thanks to the copters' support, dozens of terrorists were killed," he said, adding that several of the militant Islamists' tanks and armored vehicles had been destroyed.

    He also said that the Syrian Army is conducting permanent operations in the desert areas near Palmyra, including al-Suhna and Arwak.

    The commander noted that Daesh was engaged in active hostilities in these areas, which is why he said "the army command has to thoroughly work out future operations."

    The video shows a Russian Mi-28 Night Hunter helicopter launching missiles at terrorist positions about nine kilometers from Palmyra.

    Last year, Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopters were captured on video in Syria striking Islamist militant targets with rockets.

    Daesh first captured Palmyra in May 2015. In the ten months that followed, the terrorist group, notorious for destroying pre-Islamic cultural heritage sites, leveled the Temple of Bel, the Temple of Baalshamin, the Monumental Arch and several tomb towers.

    The Syrian Arab Army, assisted by Russian warplanes and the allies of Damascus, took Palmyra under control on March 27, 2016, but lost it on December 11.

    
    
    
    Daesh then destroyed a tetrapylon and part of a Roman theater in the ancient city, using it to carry out mass executions. Damascus-led forces retook Palmyra on March 2.

    On Thursday, Syrian television reported that government troops had pushed out the last Daesh jihadists from Jabal Mazar, a key mountain range east of Palmyra.

    The troops killed dozens of Daesh terrorists and seized a fleet of vehicles, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

      michael
      with all of this destruction of daesh equipment and personnel, it must be a nightmare working in the accountancy department and tax time is upon is shortly. :)
      jas
      The troops killed dozens of Daesh terrorists and seized a fleet of vehicles, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
      --
      The Israeli attack may be a direct attack on Russian troops who are also in that area. I knew Israel was supporting the terrorists, but am still shocked by this audacity and admission to supporting terrorists in Syria with air support. ISIL must be in big trouble for that kind of panic.
      sputniknews.com/middleeast/201703171051691543-israeli-plane-downed-over-syria-analysis
      jas
      Once again, Russia provides security add morality to a situation that is more or less out of control for NATO and NATO allies.
      Drain the swamp
      Its incredible, the zios have managed to rope in the gays with gay marriage legislation and are now roping in the muzzy extremists into their camp too, with medical facilities in the Golan and air support for ISIS at Palmyra !!!!!! Stranger than fiction, but muzzys are not known for their intelligence, at least the gays will get a national gay pride holiday in Western countries soon, the muzzy extremists are only getting death at the hands of the Syrians.
    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

