Register
15:58 GMT +317 September 2017
Live
    Search
    T-72B3 tanks seen during the Zapad-2017 military drills. File photo

    Advanced Armor: Russia's T-72B3 Tank Faces First Test During Zapad-2017 Drills

    © Photo: Igor Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    370260

    The Zapad-2017 Russia-Belarus strategic joint military exercises provided the first large-scale test for crews of the newest T-72B3 tanks, which entered service with the Western Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said.

    In its press release on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the ongoing Russia-Belarus military drills had provided the first large-scale test for the crews of the T-72B3, the latest version of the T-72 Soviet main battle tank.

    "The T-72B3's crews are made to travel many kilometers across rough terrain with various soils and natural obstacles, as well as conduct combat fire in the daytime and at night, also drilling high-speed maneuvers," the press release said.

    A T-14 Armata tank during the final rehearsal of the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Magic Starter: Armata Engines Make It Fit for Martian Temperature
    It added that "the T-72B3's newest version features a more powerful engine, automatic transmission, a rear-view camera and an upgraded fire control system."

    In addition, the tank is equipped with a propulsion unit control system which allows the crew to run the T-72B3 with the help of a display.

    The tank's new all-aspect protection system includes multi-layer armor and anti-cumulative shielding, according to the press release.

    The T-72B3 is Russia's latest modernized version of the T-72 Soviet battle tank. With its advanced armor protection, the tank is touted by the media as a "super-protected" vehicle.

    A T-72B3 tank during the final rehearsal of the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the WWII victory. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    A T-72B3 tank during the final rehearsal of the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the WWII victory. File photo

    Apart from the new Relikt explosive reactive armor package, which covers the rear part of the turret, the tank is also fitted with anti-cumulative screens which protect rear parts of the hull.

    The modernized T-72B3 can travel 70 kilometers per hour thanks to its 1,130 horsepower engine, which has improved the tank's mobility despite its increased weight of about 45 metric tons.

    Russian Airborne units carry out ground reconnaissance in course of the Zapad 2017 strategic exercise
    © Photo: Evgeni Meshkov/Russian Defense Ministry
    Zapad-2017: Why Poland's Media Getting Hysterical Over Russia-Belarus Drills
    The tank features a new smoothbore 125-mm gun characterized by increased survivability of the trunk, and the Sosna-U sighting system, which helps the tank's crew of three destroy a target at a distance of up to five kilometers.

    Up to 12,700 servicemen (about 7,200 from Belarus and some 5,500 from Russia), as well as up to 70 aircraft and helicopters and up to 10 warships are taking part in the Zapad-2017 drills, which are due to wrap up on September 20.

    Also participating are 680 vehicles and weapons systems, including about 250 tanks and up to 200 artillery units, as well as multiple rocket launchers and mortars.

    Related:

    Tank Biathlon's Star: Check Out Russia's Super-Protected T-72B3 (VIDEO)
    Russia's 1st Tank Army Receives New Batch of Modernized T-72B3 Tanks
    Motorized Infantry Brigade in Russia’s Kemerovo Region Gets 15 T-72B3 Tanks
    Tags:
    test, military drills, armor, protection, crews, tank, T-72B3, Zapad-2017, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok