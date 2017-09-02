Register
04:46 GMT +302 September 2017
    Convoy of Daesh Fighters Fleeing Lebanon Remains Stranded in Desert

    A terrorist convoy fleeing Lebanon remains stranded in the Syrian desert after US-led forces prevented it from traveling to Daesh-held territory, according to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Lebanese army soldiers sit a top an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as they drive in the eastern town of Ras Baalbek, on August 21, 2017, upon returning from the mountainous frontline where an offensive against the Islamic State group on the country's eastern border with Syria after capturing a third of the territory IS held in the region.
    © AFP 2017/ Stringer
    Israel Warns UN Forces in Lebanon of Hezbollah Agent in Lebanese Army
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A terrorist convoy fleeing Lebanon remains stranded in the Syrian desert after US-led forces prevented it from traveling to Daesh-held territory, the Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve said.

    "After turning around and heading back west from the Abul Kamal area, the convoy of 17 buses containing hundreds of armed Daesh [banned in Russia] fighters and their families remains in the Syrian desert between Humayma and As Sukhnah," the coalition said in a statement on Friday.

    The coalition reiterated that it did not strike the convoy itself, but said it hit Daesh fighters and vehicles, including a tank, armed technical vehicles and transport vehicles seeking to facilitate the movement of the fighters to an area near the Iraqi border.

    The US-led coalition previously said it had only struck the road ahead of the convoy as it tried to pass from territory held by the Syrian government into an area controlled by Daesh.

    Daesh fighters were fleeing Lebanon as part of a ceasefire deal they negotiated with the Lebanese Army, Hezbollah movement and Syrian military. The three forces had been waging a military campaign to expel Daesh terrorists from Abu-Kemal in western Syria, near the Lebanese border.

    As part of the ceasefire deal, Daesh militants agreed to return the bodies of eight Lebanese soldiers they abducted in 2014, as well as the remains of Shia militia fighters killed in the battles.

    In return, the Syrian government agreed to allow Daesh terrorists to relocate from Abu-Kemal to Syria's northeastern Deir ez-Zor province.

    But US-led coalition's airstrikes on Tuesday prevented the terrorists' transit to Deir ez-Zor.

    Tags:
    Daesh, Lebanon, Syria
