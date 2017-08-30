Register
14:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addresses a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2017.

    Pentagon Unveils Plan to Execute Trump Order Banning Trans People From Military

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    117750

    The US Defense Department has received and will begin to carry out President Donald Trump’s directive to review policy that includes prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military, according to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

    President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Two US Advocacy Groups File Lawsuits to Overturn Trump's Transgender Military Ban
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Defense Department has received and will begin to carry out President Donald Trump’s directive to review policy that includes prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a press release.

    "The Department of Defense has received the Presidential Memorandum, dated August 25, 2017, entitled ‘Military Service by Transgender Individuals,’" the release said on Tuesday. "The department will carry out the president's policy direction, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security."

    Experts within the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security will make up a panel that will provide recommendations on the implementation of Trump’s proposed policy, the release stated.

    Mattis and the Homeland Security Secretary will review the panel’s recommendations on the policy direction before submitting the findings to Trump, according to the Pentagon.

    The panel will be made up of members experienced in combat and deployment operations, the release stated. The members will review all relevant data, the release added.

    For now, military policy remains the same for current members of the US military, the release stated.

    Related:

    Trump Orders Pentagon to Stop Accepting Transgender Persons to US Military
    ‘Immediate, Concrete Injury’: Transgender US Service Members Sue Trump Over Ban
    As US Says Goodbye to Transgender Troops, Australia Launches Diversity Push
    High School Film on Transgender Issues Receives Mixed Reviews in China
    Tags:
    transgender, ban, US Military, Jim Mattis, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Trump Houston Border Cartoon
    We’ll Build a Wall, and Make Atlantis Pay For It!
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok